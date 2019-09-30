MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- An important lesson on Monday night for students at St. Luke's Episcopal School.
They held an assembly on The Dangers of Vaping.
All high school students had to attend.
The goal to show students and parents who showed up the harm that vaping can do and try to show students that vaping isn't a safe alternative.
“Right now our physicians are saying vaping is more dangerous then cigarettes because the dangers happen so fast,” said Alicen Brizendine from Pulmonary Associates.
“This is a huge medical issue among young adults in all the high schools across the United States,” said Kristen Perez, a teacher at St. Luke’s. “So we wanted to be proactive about it and approach it before it becomes an issue for someone we know.”
Pulmonary Associates led the event that allowed students and parents in attendance to ask questions.
