Mobile County Public Schools
Schools will be closed on Monday, September 21. Employees will return on Tuesday, students resume remote learning on Wednesday.
Baldwin County Public Schools
Closed Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22. A decision on Wednesday classes will be made Monday evening.
Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools
Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties will reopen on Monday, September 21, with the exception of St. Patrick Catholic School in Robertsdale and St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. They are expected to open Thursday, Sept. 24.
Saraland City Schools
Reopens on Monday, September 21.
Satsuma City School System
Reopens on Monday, September 21.
Chickasaw Schools
Reopens on Monday, September 21.
Escambia County School District (Florida)
Closed Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22.
Faith Academy
Reopens on Monday, September 21.
Mobile Christian
Reopens on Monday, September 21.
