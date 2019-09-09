Saint Pius X Catholic School is taking time out to honor our first responders. The school will host its annual ‘True Blue Day’. First responders are invited to join students and staff at Saint Pius X for lunch — and fun. Organizers say it is also a way to teach students some very important life lessons.
