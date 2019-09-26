MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A local school winning a big award on Thursday and to say the students and teachers were excited is an understatement.
Eichold-Mertz Elementary was honored as a National Blue Ribbon School.
“It feels good to have a stamp that says you are quality, just like getting that USDA graded meat,” said Michelle DuBose Adams, Principal at Eichold-Mertz Elementary. “That's the goal.”
A National Blue Ribbon School is the highest award given to schools in the country by the U.S. Department of Education.
All the students gathered for the big announcement and the principal was showered with love.
“It's beautiful for us to see this finally happening, we work very hard,” said Lori Bennett, a teacher at the school. “We are a family and personally I’m just so happy it happened for Ms. Adams because she never gives up on us, she never gives up on the kids.”
This is Mobile County’s 14th National Blue Ribbon School.
A Baldwin County School also won, Daphne Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.