FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- Deputies arrested a 14-year-old in Fort Walton Beach after they said he put rat poison in a man's orange juice.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man spit out the orange juice when he took a sip and it tasted bad. He poured the juice into his kitchen sink and noticed green particles that matched the rat poison he keeps in the house.

According to detectives, the 14-year-old admitted to putting poison and soap in the man's juice after he overheard the man talking about moving him into a shelter home.

The teen is charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure.