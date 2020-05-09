THEODORE, Ala. (WALA)-- Local veteran service organizations are anxious to welcome members back to their posts this week after being shut down for quite a while.
“What we really wanna do is get back to doing what do best and that’s take care of our veterans and our community,” said Butch Guimond, a member of American Legion Post 250.
Across the country the COVID-19 pandemic has jeopardized the existence of organizations like the American Legion, a place thousands of veterans consider their second home.
“Veterans can come in here and get that kind of support, moral and financial and otherwise.”
“We haven’t been able to help anybody because we’ve been closed,” said post commander, Bobby Welford.
Some relief for them and other veteran organizations across Alabama comes Monday afternoon when they can open their doors again, but they'll have to make sure they're following some restrictions.
“The bar is basically our life blood. That's how most of our money comes in and other than being able to have fundraisers, like Monday through Friday we cook, we sell dinners every week... we’ve lost that income,” said Welford.
Now members of post 250 are working hard to undo the damage, being closed for 8 weeks, has done.
“It costs me $20,000 a month to open the doors and we’ve lost that much in 8 weeks.”
Welford says overwhelming support at their fish fry on Saturday could be a good sign that they’ll be able to get back on track with more fundraisers planned in the coming weeks.
“It has had a great turnout. I am so proud of the community and everybody that’s came out. It kind of took me by storm. I didn’t realize it was gonna be this big, but I really appreciate it.”
Welford says he’s thankful to members who donated all of the food sold at the Fish Fry.
Post 250 will open at 5:00 Monday afternoon ready to serve veterans and the community at 6 feet apart.
