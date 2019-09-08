MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Williamson High School football team joined a community donation drive on Saturday to help the homeless in Mobile.
James Westbrook organized the event to collect clothing and hygiene products for those in need.
"What we're trying to do is overshadow the bad-- because there is a lot of good," said Westbrook. "We just got a lot of people together from the community, RV, Birdville, Maysville, this community to come together to think about what's going on in the community and realize not everyone has that support system. So we're trying to give people that support system from the community."
The drive was just one part of a weekend-long event hoping to bring the community together. On Sunday, Westbrook organized "Water Guns Up, Guns Down" as a way to encourage young people to stop the violence.
