MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- You've heard of toy drives, food drives and clothing drives, but there's one necessity that is often left out when helping those in need.
Aiko Pickering is helping other local women when it's that time of the month.
Her project is called "MOnthly" and Pickering has given out 300 paper bags full of feminine projects to local non-profits and shelters.
The idea started on Instagram. Pickering made a post asking for donations to give to women in need during the holidays and it blew up!
"It's so natural to want to donate food because that's a basic need that everybody needs, but so are menstrual products. Every woman goes through this every single month and it pains my heart to think that someone might have to decide between buying groceries and buying something that they can have dignity during this time of the month," said Pickering.
Pickering will be taking some of her bags to women in Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday.
MOnthly has a Facebook page and Instagram (@MOmonthly), if you would like to donate. You can also drop of donations at United Way Southwest downtown.
