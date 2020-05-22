DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Rangers Academy is busy preparing to take the pitch following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement amending the safer-at-home order.
Ivey announced Thursday, May 21, that athletic activities can resume for team sports starting at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Gerardo Flores, director of coaching Daphne Rangers Academy, says his staff used the time away from the fields to perfect their craft.
“During this pandemic and the consequential social distancing, our team of coaches have taken on the tasks of professional development, personal reflection, and community programming,” said Flores. “It is our desire to be our best individually and as a group to benefit the players and the families within our community when we return.”
That day has arrived. In her latest amendment Ivey says practices, conditioning and drills for youth sports can resume. Flores, affectionately known as “Coach G”, says he is ready.
“It has been 74 days since we have seen our players, and their families,” Flores added. “We plan to safely gather with them to share our plans for moving forward with player development in these unsettling times.”
Plans moving forward include summer camps for players of all ages and skill levels, and showcasing all of the improvements made to the Academy’s one of a kind park in our area.
“Not even a pandemic could keep us away from Village Park,” Flores said. “In the weeks that we’ve been sheltering, we’ve added a Little Free Library, improved the trails and the community area, added benches and a swing, sold t-shirts, and continued to dream about the value we see Village Park bringing to our players and our community in the near and far future.”
For more information on the Daphne Rangers Academy you can visit daphnerangers.com, and villageparksoccer.com.
(0) comments
