A newly unveiled podcast created by USA Health aims to demystify cancer one episode at a time. The "Cancering Show" coined a new term, “cancering”, which means we’re all in it together (like adulting). Episodes are available on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.
The first three episodes introduce the show, and discuss symptoms of cancer and diagnosis. In future episodes, podcast host Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce will interview guests about surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and living well after treatment. The show also has a segment that discusses the amazing cancer research conducted at the Mitchell Cancer Institute. Look for future episodes soon.
You can follow the show on Facebook: @canceringshow and online at cancering.com. Fans can even sign up to receive the show in their inbox.
Here is a link to the trailer and first 3 episodes:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.