DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- While we continue to keep a close eye on Dorian -- residents who live along the Gulf coast know storm season has just begun to pick up. With some of the hottest weeks still ahead -- the potential for elevated tropical activity in the Gulf increases.
Vacationing from Chicago, Dauphin Island was an oasis for Melinda and Carl Maynard and their 5-year-old son Brayden.
"It is really lovely here. We had no clue that it could be so peaceful and pretty out here," said Carl.
With hurricane Dorian churning in the Atlantic, it hopefully remains peaceful and stays out of the Gulf.
"We travel every year around the same time. Every year and there's always storms a brewing and we just always miss them by luck," said Melinda.
"So we are here and Alabama doesn't have to worry about it because we are here. We've missed it every year," added Carl.
But locals on Dauphin Island know we're still early in the storm season. You'll remember it was October of last year that Hurricane Michael slammed ashore.
Pamela Boykin is a Dauphin Island native and knows now is the time to watch.
"I really get concerned from the end of August to end of September -- that's really because it seems like to me most of the storms I've been through was that time," said Boykin.
And when it comes to storms, she seen her share. From Frederick, Katrina, Ivan and more -- Boykin like so many others on the island knows the drill.
"If it comes we are ready... You know been through so many of them -- it's like nothing we are not prepared for. I mean you buy your supplies and you watch the weather and you hope it -- it's ugly to say -- but goes somewhere else," said Boykin.
