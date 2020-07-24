HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WALA) - According to officials, a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter at Hurlburt Field forced a lockdown of the base which has now been lifted.
Officials say one person is dead and a second injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification.
They say the injured person has been transported to a local hospital.
Authorities say an all clear has been issued on base as Hurlburt Field Security Forces and local law enforcement have secured the scene of the incident
This is a developing story.
