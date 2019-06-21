Amber Kuta and Timothy Buford are back in a familiar place behind bars at Metro. They've both had several run-ins with the law but this is the 58th time Buford was booked in Metro since 2002.
This time they both are facing their most serious charge which is Murder.
Court documents show Kuta was indicted and pleaded guilty to stealing a car back in 2017. She was sentenced to 4 years probation.
Earlier this year, jail records show Kuta spent more than a month in Metro on a probation violation.
In 2017, she was booked 7 times.
Buford's rap sheet is a whole lot longer. Of his lengthy list, some are violent.
Buford was arrested back in July 2017 and indicted in August of 2018 for strangulation and domestic violence. He was scheduled for trial in April of this year and pleaded guilty but never served jail time. Instead he was placed on 12 months probation.
Court records show Buford was also arrested back in 2017 for destroying a wood box behind a BBQ restaurant while on probation. He also pleaded guilty to that charge in April. His sentence of 6 months for that crime was suspended and he was given 12 months probation instead.
Back in December of 2012, Buford was charged with leaving the scene of an accident where the victim was injured. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
