MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Officer Daniel Marlin is going on his third day in the intensive care unit at University hospital with a long road to recovery ahead.
Just looking at pictures from the head-on crash Tuesday night, things easily could have been worse.
"I got that call. I'm lucky it was a call and not a knock on my door."
A witness to the accident on Dauphin Island Parkway says the wreck was unavoidable..
"There was a huge impact right in front of me and glass flew everywhere."
Officer Marlin was rushed to the hospital suffering multiple breaks to his right leg and broken bones in both of his feet.
"Broke his femur, his tibia, his fibia and there's three bones broken in his right foot.”
His fiancee, Brittany Gardner, says he has already undergone one surgery and must still go through a second.
Gardner says, while doctor's aren't certain when exactly officer marlin will be released, they expect his recovery will take anywhere from six months to a year in physical therapy, keeping him from the job he loves.
"I don't think it's gonna be possible for a while, but when he does he's not going to be on patrol."
Gardner says despite this accident, officer Marlin is eager to get back to work, showing his dedication to serving others.
"Their job is tough and what they have to deal with on a daily basis and what they come across on a daily basis."
Gardner says officer marlin has also been thinking of and praying for the others involved in the accident.
Their condition is not known.
Officer Marlin is the sole provider for his fiancee and three kids.
A go-fund-me page has been set up to help support his family while he's unable to work.
His family has also made a Facebook page for several benefit events they've planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.