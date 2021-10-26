MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- While their terms don’t officially end until Monday, today marked the last city council meeting for Fred Richardson, Bess Rich and John Williams. City Clerk Lisa Lambert read a proclamation to honor their legacy and accomplishments

“Join us in honoring the service of these three champions of their districts and the city of Mobile," said Lambert.

Then, after passing their last resolutions, a slideshow was played highlighting their achievements.

It’s a long list of accomplishments for all three of them. Under Fred Richardson’s leadership, many parks in District One saw improvement including the basketball court at Sage Park. Richardson is also known for his commitment to community policing as well as being outspoken at city council meetings

“Every Tuesday I was looking forward to coming to council meetings to hear what was going to come out of Fred Richardson’s mouth," said CJ Small.

Councilwoman Bess Rich was instrumental in improving transparency in the city council as well as improving Medal of Honor Park. She says she’ll fondly remember representing citizens in district six.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be your advocate and voice," said Rich.

District Four Councilman John Williams is also known for his commitment to sports as well as maintaining the rules in the council.

“Leave it to John and he will tell you what we do when we do it, what the time is, who can speak, who cannot speak but you know what we need that," said Gina Gregory.

As they leave the council chambers for the last time everyone agrees they’re leaving things better than they found it.

“We’re leaving the city in great shape. The financial part of the city is probably better than it has ever been," said Richardson.

“We each walk away with great pride knowing we’ve done our best," said Williams

The seats in Districts One, Four, and Six as well as the District Two seat left vacant after Levon Manzie’s death will be filled when the new council members and sworn in at next week’s meeting.