As we enter the last year of another decade, we're looking back at the results of a project started in the 1990s to spruce up the Port City: a project with a catchy name.
It was called the "String of Pearls": a collection of economic re-development projects wrapping the city like a necklace.
One of the people behind it was former Mayor Mike Dow.
Dow said there were 16 projects he and other civic and political leaders wanted to see included in the String of Pearls back in the late 1980's, and that all of them came about.
The projects included a waterfront convention center approved by the city council.
Dow said, "So we knew we had a convention center going in there on the waterfront and well, what do you do with the space next to it? Cooper Riverside Park was envisioned for that."
And let's come up with a Maritime Center, you know. We have 340 years of culture and history."
Dow said there was a need to build new buildings, but also renovate older ones.
He said, "The RSA Tower was part of the string, and knew if the Battle House didn't come back, we weren't going to feel renovated. We used to call that our living room and our living room was broken, you know: mildewing and falling down."
The string also included a history museum and a Mardi Gras Museum.
And, as for the future, Dow believes Mobile becoming a waterfront city is one of the keys to adding more pearls to the string.
He said, "Right there on Cooper Park is that ability to dock a waterborne transportation system there that can give you, today, maybe a tour down the river to see where the Clotilda sunken, okay, go out in the Delta to different kind of experiences."
One other project Dow said he's closely watching: the Mobile Civic Center property, and what the future will bring in connecting it to the waterfront.
