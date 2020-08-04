MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Killer dogs seem to be on the loose in Midtown Mobile. Multiple residents reached out to FOX10 News after their cats were attacked and some of it was caught on camera.
One midtown man sending us video where three dogs are on the loose and attack his cats. Cameras on the side of his house caught every horrifying moment.
At first you can see one of the cats fighting back and slipping away, but it ends in a deadly game of tug-o-war between two dogs and one of the cats.
Malia McGaha said, “I was desperate. I was sitting there in tears and I was like, I can’t sleep at night.”
It wasn’t McGaha’s cat in the video, but she lives up the road from where it happened and said her cat was attacked too, a few weeks before.
She said, “I actually woke up, unfortunately, to it and was able to get the dogs to drop him and took him to a vet.”
A large vet bill and two weeks of non-stop care later, and she still had to put the cat down.
McGaha said, “He had puncture wounds and one was so deep, that the infection was around his spine and it wasn’t humane to keep him alive.”
McGaha is now an unofficial spokesperson for other neighbors. She keeps the Mobile Animal Shelter in the know and encourages others to post about the dogs on the Nextdoor App.
“There’s been several dog packs posted and videos…The main three were three pit mixes, two were larger, one was a small brindle,” she said.
A Mobile Police spokesperson said the animal shelter did a round up last week and took at least four stray dogs from Ralston Road, Glenn Avenue and Potter Drive. One had to be euthanized, the others were sent to the shelter or rescue groups, but they’re not 100% certain that those are the same killer dogs.
McGaha is thankful the animal shelter is stepping up, but urges her neighbors to help out too.
She said, “If you’re feeding these dogs, please stop. Please work with rescue groups to stop and trap them.”
If you think dogs are preying on your cats, the mobile animal shelter says they will bring a dog trap to your house and pick up the dog if it gets caught. Just give them a call at their main number: 251-208-2800 or if it’s after hours, call 251-208-5311.
