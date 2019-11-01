MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- Eight animal control officers now have the authority to give out tickets for dogs found on the loose.
The new rule went into effect Friday November 1st in Mobile County.
Mobile County humane officer, Carmelo Miranda, says they're just trying to keep people and animals safe, "Not everybody gets along with dogs and dogs don't get along with everybody."
In the last year there have been several dog attacks in Mobile, some involving loose animals.
Last December two pit bull-like dogs were euthanized after relentlessly attacking another dog out on a walk with its owner.
"They tracked us down. That was the scary part. I get if you're walking and you walk past a dog, but for them to just mow you down like that, it was pretty scary,” said Laura Hancock Dowdy.
And just last month a high school teacher was the victim of two pit bulls' violent attack on her walk to work.
"I remember hitting him like this and then he caught hold to my back and I was moving so that's where it tore my skin," said Gwendolyn Martin.
A week after that attack an elderly woman was mauled by a dog in Irvington.
"She was in shock you could tell and she was losing a lot of blood. she's got blood just running everywhere... all over her," said her neighbor, Lisa Sims.
Dog owners will first get a warning for pets found roaming the streets after that it's a 50 dollar fine.
"So it's also for the safety of the animal and for the safety of the public... keep them on your property."
If it happens a third time dog owners must go before a judge.
Along with dash cams each officer will be suited with a body camera to be used as evidence if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.