FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- An amazing story coming out of Fairhope. A picture found in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally -- returned to it's rightful owner.
Returning home to Fairhope -- it was the last thing Bjarke Hansen expected to find in Hurricane Sally's aftermath.
"Suddenly, I saw something laying over here in the grass... It was upside down. A piece of paper I thought. I lifted it up and saw it was a beautiful woman on the picture... and thought -- oh, who could that be," said Hansen.
Bjarke's wife Kimberly posted the picture on the "What's Happening in Fairhope" Facebook page Monday evening. Almost immediately -- the power of social media took over -- the mystery woman identified as Dr. Amy Christmas -- a local ophthalmologist who passed away three years ago from brain cancer.
"It was very emotional. I think for us the whole evening was amazing... And then when Scott contacted us that evening... I'm getting a little choked up right now," said Kimberly.
Scott is Amy's husband.
"Just the love of my life... She was beautiful, smart, funny -- just a good soul," said Scott.
Amy is always close to his heart.
"So -- I carry this picture with me everywhere I go in my pocket. It was our wedding day at a chapel in Seaside," said Scott.
But the picture that has gotten all the attention -- is usually on the dashboard of his Jeep. That was until Wednesday morning as reminants of Sally were still passing through as he and his daughter were headed to check on family and Amy's angel grave in Point Clear.
"So we were making our way down -- and somewhere down the road on Scenic 98... Trees and limbs were everywhere. We stopped to get out and check and as soon as I opened the door a gust came through because my little girl's window was down and the picture in question took off," recalled Scott.
The picture was nowhere to be found. He thought it was lost forever -- until he started getting tagged Monday evening on Facebook.
"And there she was on the What's Happening in Fairhope page. But more than anything to watch old patients I didn't know say -- hey that's Dr. Christmas -- she was my favorite doctor. Best doctor ever. I just sat there with tears and enjoying that for two or three hours," said Scott.
"We weren't fortunate enough to meet her… but it's amazing! She touched a lot of lives and she's still doing that," said Kimberly.
Scott was reunited with his beloved picture Tuesday evening. He holds it tightly -- forever grateful -- as he remembers the love of his life on the third anniversary of her death September 24, 2020.
"For me personally -- it's a message from my wife... Letting me know she's out there. You know, we'll be together again one day. And she's always coming home to me and I'm coming home to her," said Scott. "Somebody could have easily have thrown that picture away... And not thinking it was just a regular old picture. But to me it means the world. You can destroy my house, my cars, everything -- but my pictures that's what I want. Those are the memories."
The following is from Scott's Facebook post after being reunited with the picture:
An Angel in a storm.
Sally unleashed her fury on Fairhope last Tuesday and Wednesday.
An unexpected storm that no one, no one expected to be as bad as she was.
I know those storms all to well as I have been through more storms than most and storms far worse.
Like most storms though they leave a lasting mark, a lasting scar, a lasting memory.
Wether a tree uprooted and taken from its spot in the yard, maybe a home damaged, or worse a life loss sooner than expected. The storm will always leave It’s mark, it’s scar in some way shape or form. Forever altering and changing the landscape.
All storms do.
Some are just worse than others. But like all storms the darkness eventually fades and the light shines through.
As we saw with Sally. Neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers. The neighborhoods and streets all had one thing in common, a light made its way through and the darkness was replaced with love, with hope. Love for your fellow man, hope for the future. All in our special little slice of heaven.
A placed called Hope...... Fairhope.
Sally came in and washed and blew away a darkness to reveal the light that was lying beneath it all.
It was a beautiful sight to see, to witness, to be a part of. Sally took but Sally also gave.
Just like the morning of as Kaylea and I were enroute to check on our Aunt Pat & Uncle Danner’s house in Point Clear and our Angel 😇, both near the Grand Hotel. As we hoped out of the Jeep to help clear the road with others a huge gust came and took one of two pictures I have of Amy off the dash and out the window.
I was crushed just crushed. They have been there since she passed coming up on three years this week.
Kaylea quickly said it’s ok, it’s ok knowing by the look of shock and hurt on my face that I was crushed.
Yes I have other copies but this one was the original. Taken in April of 2017 on her first night home from the hospital after her first seizure. A seizure that let us know her brain cancer had progressed. The picture in question has sat in the same spot on the dash of her Jeep, now my Jeep for three years now.
I got out and looked for it but the winds were fierce. It was gone. I even went for a long run Friday afternoon after cleaning all day and finished up where the heavens grabbed it and took her away from me. But to no avail she was still gone.
Then last night on what is the beginning of the week in which heaven called her home. A hard week. As I sat listening to Lyle Lovett “If I needed you “ which I had been listening to all day. A song that’s a story in itself, but a story for another time.
As I sat in our empty home listening, a message from my dear old friend Rob Hart came through.
It simply said “Check Facebook. Your Angel is calling you. “
I figured it was a Facebook memory or someone had posted a picture of her Angel at the old point clear cemetery.
Then I opened up Facebook and there she was, there was my beautiful bride, my beautiful angel. There she was posted in the community group What’s Happening in Fairhope. She had been found in someone’s debris and they posted it hoping they would find out who she belonged too.
I sat and stared as Lyle crooned in the back ground, his haunting voice and words chillingly calling to my bride, calling to me.
I sat in disbelief as the oh to familiar tears slowly appeared and made their way down my cheek. As I sat and stared at the most beautiful Angel there ever was I simply smiled and whispered out loud.
“I always knew you’d come back home to me”
Thank you Kimberly and Bjarke. You all were a light within a storm.
Forever making my way home to you. 😇🌈❤️
If I needed you
Would you come to me
Would you come to me and easy my pain
If you needed me
I would come to you
I’d swim the seas
For to ease you pain
