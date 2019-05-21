MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – A proposal to create a lottery in Alabama hit a snag in the Legislature on Tuesday, failing a procedural vote in the House of Representatives.
The vote means the bill could be dead for the session, although the sponsor has indicated he plans to ask lawmakers to reconsider.
The House bill differs from a lottery measure approved last month by the state Senate.
The major difference between the House and Senate measures is how the lottery revenue would be spent. The Senate bill directs the funds – projected at $167 million – to the General Fund and a trust fund supporting that budget. That is the part of state government that pays for non-education services, like Medicaid, the prison system and state law enforcement.
But the House-adopted measure would have put a quarter of the revenue toward education. Still, that was not enough for some Democrats, who argued schools should get a larger slice.
“Out lottery bill, to me, is a joke,” said Rep. Louise Alexander (D-Bessemer).
Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) argued that the lottery was not expansive enough.
“This bill is ridiculous,” she said. “I am not going to support this bill.”
Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile) told reporters that she supports a lottery but opposed this bill because it did not put enough toward education or earmark funds for health programs.
“We want a lottery in Alabama,” she said. “Buy we want it the right way.”
Meanwhile, lawmakers who favor the Senate approach argue that the General Fund is the part of government strapped for cash, because it relies disproportionately on revenue sources that have been flat or declining. The Education Trust Fund, meanwhile, has benefited from growing tax revenue fueled by the booming economy.
The Legislature is on track to adopt a record-high education budget this year even without any lottery money.
Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) said during the debate that he understands that some of his colleagues who wanted more money for the General Fund. But he described his changes as a reasonable compromise to legislators who wanted more funding for schools.
“I certainly would rather have 75 percent of something than 100 percent of nothing,” he said.
The politics of the lottery always have been tricky in Alabama and were on display again Tuesday. Some opponents object to gambling on principle and likely would oppose a lottery in any form. Others refuse to support a lottery unless it includes a provision to allow video gaming at the state’s dog racing racks.
A failure to find a balance among those factions has doomed prior efforts at the lottery. Then-Gov. Robert Bentley called a special session in 2016 to push a lottery as part of a plan to close a budget shortfall. It passed in different versions in both the House and Senate. But legislators failed to reconcile the differences.
