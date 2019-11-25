For the first time ever people have an opportunity to play the lottery in Mississippi.
Beginning today, gas stations, convenience stores and even some casinos will start selling four different scratch offs with more to be added every two to three weeks.
Powerball and Mega Millions will roll out at the end of January.
Alabama is now just one of five states without a lottery system.
