MERRYVILLE, La. (WALA) -- It was a terrorizing night of riding out Hurricane Laura for FOX10 News Reporter Shelby Myers' cousins in southwest Louisiana.
Last week, FOX10 News shared the story of their decision to stay. After enduring it, they said they won't ever do it again.
Ashley Blackmon, her husband, two kids and her parents are all okay. Their house is too, minus a few missing shingles and a lot of down trees.
Even after boarding up all their windows, Blackmon's husband and father had to hold the doors shut as the eye passed over their home.
Blackmon said, "The guys, they stayed in the living room and we could hear it sucking in and out so they just immediately said we need to hold this shut and I kept saying, 'well let's put the table in front of it.' They said, no the table, furniture's not going to work. They had to lean up against it the whole time. It was wild."
There was no sleeping going on Thursday night/Friday morning.
"So we just got in the closet with some pillows and blankets and just waited. We could see shingles flying off..going in the front yard..backyard," recounted Blackmon.
Blackmon said she would evacuated next hurricane.
"There were times when I was like what am I doing here with my parents and with my kids? Why are we here?" She questioned.
As the Blackmon family ventured out around 7am, the destruction became clear.
Blackmon said, "We went down our road and we couldn't get out. Lots and lots of big oak trees down our road."
On no sleep, they got to work. Neighbors helping neighbors. Family, helping family.
"Family that we have from Denham Springs area, they flooded a couple years ago. Our families just help each other and they came here to bring us fuel. Fuel is a big problem. Slowly it's getting to our area, but a day or two ago, lines were hours long, or you have to drive 60-70 miles to get it and we have to run these generators," Blackmon said.
Because the area was hit so hard, the Blackmon's opened up their home to a local power crew, six lineman from the Clarke-Washington Electric Membership Corporation.
Blackmon said, "We found out they needed somewhere to stay and because we have generators and plenty of space, we gladly told them we were thankful to still have a home, we still have a little water and generators so they came and they've been staying with us since Saturday. They were so grateful and thankful. Such good guys and just grateful for a shower and bed with some air conditioner."
The Blackmon's said it will be a minimum of four weeks before they get power.
The Blackmon's ask if you wish to help out relief efforts, you donate through the Samaritan's Purse organization.
