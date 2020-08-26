BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff's deputies said on Wednesday, August 26, units received information from the US Marshals Service that an escaped convict out of Louisiana was in the area and traveling with a companion.
Officials say 40-year-old Chesley Harris was wanted for escape from the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville, LA. They say Harris escaped from the detention center last week by hiding under the frame of a food delivery truck that was making a delivery to the center.
According to authorities, around 8:30 this morning an investigator spotted the vehicle south of Bay Minette. They say patrol units converged on the area and after a brief vehicle pursuit got the vehicle stopped on Redmond Ln. in the Stapleton community.
Both occupants were arrested without incident.
Harris was charged with being a fugitive from justice and will be extradited back to Lousiana. Harris is serving a 25 year sentence for several felony charges.
The companion, 28-year-old Dorche Morrison of Mobile, was arrested for hindering prosecution first degree. She has since bonded out.
Loxley Police and the US Marshals service assisted with these arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.