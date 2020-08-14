PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The annual Prichard Love Thy Neighbor Day will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at noon today (Friday, Aug. 14) at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
The Love Thy Neighbor Day Committee will give away a truckload of fruits, vegetables and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. ID is required starting at noon.
This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. The Love Thy Neighbor Day Committee will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served. For more info, call the 251-207-7778 or email at Info@jagroupinc.com.
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is at 504 North Price Ave.
