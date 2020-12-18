MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just three days after she was killed, family and friends of Gakevia “Keke” Johnson gathered at her mother’s home in Eight Mile Friday night to celebrate her life during a candlelight vigil and balloon release.
“She’s a very special person and sweet person. I just can’t understand why they would do her like that. she didn’t deserve that,” said Johnson’s mother, Tania Sneed.
The 24-year-old was one of two people shot at the Azalea Pointe apartments in Mobile Tuesday night.
The other victim, a man who police have not named, survived.
“All I just want is just justice for my child.”
Johnson leaves behind four young children ages 3,4,5 and 8 months, who are now in the care of her mother.
“I got to try to stay strong for these kids, but Lord knows I just want to break down.”
Sneed says she and her family are hoping and praying the person responsible is arrested soon.
“Love your family cause you never know… one day they here and the next day they gone.”
Johnson's family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward to police.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral arrangements.
If you’d like to donate click here.
