MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Classmates, friends and family coming together to remember slain 19-year-old Klintaveus Thompson, who was shot and killed at a Mobile seafood market over the weekend.
He was killed just weeks before his graduation at the end of the month, something he was really looking forward to.
“It hurts a lot. It blowed me. I was very shocked. Lost of words,” said his friend, Christian Davis.
His life was taken just a few short weeks before he could walk across the stage and start his next chapter.
Dozens showing their love outside his school Acceleration (ACCEL) Day and Evening Academy, it’s students and faculty considered his second family.
Davis says he was a jokester, a caring friend who had so much more to accomplish.
“I know that he was ready for us to walk the stage. It's all he kept talking about, all he kept talking about was us graduating and him making it,” she said.
Jeremiah Newell, ACCEL superintendent, says Thompson's warm smile and kind heart filled their halls.
Mobile police say the 19-year-old was killed over someone skipping line at John Seafood on Springhill Sunday afternoon.
Mobile police say three people were involved in his shooting.
So far 24-year-old Titianna Shelton has been charged with murder.
MPD is still looking for another woman and a man.
Anyone with information should call Mobile police.
Thompson's school has started a fundraiser to help his family with funeral costs.
If you’d like to donate click here.
