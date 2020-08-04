MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just outside of University of South Alabama’s College of Medicine a memorial grows for medical student, Samantha Thomas, who was killed in a car accident over the weekend in Mobile.
People who knew her showering a statue of Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, with flowers, notes and pictures to remember the rising medical student who was in her third year at South.
Flashing lights lit up the I-65 service road shortly after midnight on Saturday where Mobile police say the car Thomas was riding passenger in left the street and flipped.
The driver survived.
Friends say the 24-year-old had just received her white coat, a momentous milestone for medical students, marking the beginning of their careers.
A picture of Thomas wearing it showed a big, bright smile on her face.
Family and friends have poured their heartache across social media.
“Our hearts are shattered,” wrote one woman on Facebook.
Another friend wrote, “Heaven gained an angel with this dear friend of mine… you greeted everyone with a smile and an enthusiastic heart.
The college’s dean, Dr. John Marymont said she was part of their medical school family, he says their deepest condolences go out to Thomas’ family, friends and classmates.
A celebration of life is planned tomorrow at Langan Park.
It starts at 4.
Those who knew Thomas are invited to come share a story to remember her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.