MOBILE, Ala. -- The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics. Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during October in Mobile County:
• October 3 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Glamour Paws, 10005 Dauphin Island Parkway near Fowl River
• October 9 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile
• October 10 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile
• October 17 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Elmo Feed & Seed, 9001 Highway 90 West in Irvington
• October 24 (Saturday), 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile
• October 31 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses, 11120 Meadow Lark Road in Grand Bay
In order to adhere to social distancing recommendations, these events will be drive-through clinics. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.
Each month, MCHD’s rabies officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. MCHD’s Rabies Officer vaccinated 111 household pets during clinics in August.
Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.
In 2019, the Mobile County Health Department investigated 599 animal bite cases. To learn more about our program, visit http://mchd.org, find “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.”
A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/RabiesQuarantineFactSheet.pdf.
SOURCE: Mobile County Health Department
