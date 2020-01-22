Tax filing season is right around the corner and it's time to get your tax forms together.
Legal Services Alabama in Mobile has a tax clinic to help you get ready. Timothy Kingston and Rachele Reis joined Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4 pm. to talk about the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic they offer.
Low Income Taxpayer Clinic
LEGAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA
104 St. Francis Street, Suite 700
Mobile, AL 36602
251-433-6560
Monday - Friday
8:30am - 12:30pm
2pm - 4pm
