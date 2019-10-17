From Bayou La Batre to Dauphin Island, folks are getting ready for whatever mother nature brings their way.
Between vacationers and locals, a whole lot of weekend plans have changed.
"We may be pulling out the first thing tomorrow morning. We were scheduled to leave Saturday," said Tiffany Robinson from Richmond, Kentucky.
Anyone going to the Tri the Gulf Triathlon will certainly be in that number. Organizers made the decision to cancel it earlier today.
"It's very disappointing, we've been working a year on this event," said Race Director Don Davis. "We had 368 registrants from all over the state of Alabama and 17 from out of state, other states."
Thankfully all registrants will be able to get a refund, according to Davis. He said plans for next year's event are already in the works. The date is set for October 17, 2020.
Meanwhile in Bayou La Batre, we caught up with Mike Meeker while he was fishing.
"We've got everything buttoned down and you know we'll just see what happens tomorrow," he said.
Meeker said he's prepared for flooding but doesn't plan to leave unless absolutely necessary.
"We're not going to leave unless the water gets up to those campers," he explained.
