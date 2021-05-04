Home improvement giant Lowe's is planning to hire upwards of 50,000 employees.
The hardware store chain is hosting a national hiring day today .
The event takes place at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates can interview and put in applications right there and even have the potential of receiving offers on the spot.
The company is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.
This comes as summer nears, continuing the busiest season for home improvement projects.
