MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Sheriff John Williams, known as “Big John," was also known to be the kind of leader who never missed the chance to help a neighbor in need.
Citronelle's Police Chief Tyler Norris remembers his long-time friend as a true leader who was loved and respected dedicating 19 years of his life as the Lowndes County Sheriff.
His community and law enforcement leaders across the state are heartbroken over his death.
"He is a pillar of that county and it is a sad day for Lowndes County to be missing big john."
Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris met the sheriff 12 years ago.
He says he'll forever be remembered as a leader from the front.
"Big John wore a uniform every day of his life. Big john dressed to a T, that being a marine he knew how to wear a uniform, he knew to wear it with pride and he did that every day and last night at 8:15 when he went to that QV station he was in full uniform on a Saturday night."
Chief Norris was hours away from home when he heard the news.
He says he was devastated.
"I was totally blown away and sick and heart broken because I wasn't close enough that I could get in my vehicle and go to Lowndes County and help those lawmen put that bad guy in jail."
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson did not have the chance to meet Sheriff Williams, but he knows the pain being felt across Alabama.
"When you read that any law enforcement officer has been killed in the line of duty you know it's just, it's like being stabbed in the heart," said Mayor Stimpson.
Law enforcement leaders across the Gulf Coast sending their condolences.
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran writing he was honored to have worked with Sheriff Williams. He remembers him as someone who had a "deep commanding voice and large command presence.”
While Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack remembers him as a devoted Christian, a true friend who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"Everyday they put their clothes on, put their gun on, put their badge on they go out and their family embraces them and hope they come back and so I just lift up to the family and the community and know that through prayer and God's grace that they'll work through it."
Chief Norris says he wants everyone to know what a wonderful man Sheriff Big John was, someone who never saw race or religion and treated everyone as if they were his brother or sister.
He says there are now some big shoes to fill in Lowndes County for a man who certainly had some big shoes.
