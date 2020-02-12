Loxley Police said they caught a thief red-handed, stealing thousands of dollars-worth of tools from a construction site. It happened early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020 in the Stonebridge subdivision off Highway 31.
It was about 2:00 a.m. when officers on close patrol saw something suspicious.
“They saw the vehicle…didn’t have lights on, that was moving around in the back of the subdivision that’s typically holding construction crew equipment…that type thing,” said Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police.
Police said 40-year-old Chad Robert Drain of Theodore had thousands of dollars-worth of stolen tools on him when he was stopped. Investigators said he broke into storage containers using a crowbar, stealing a generator and multiple power tools.
The victim, Cunningham–DeLaney Construction said this is the second time in three weeks their containers have been hit and they’re grateful police were able to make an arrest this time.
“We think it was him that got us about three weeks ago…about two-thousand-dollars-worth of stuff,” said Stephen Chriswell with Cunningham-DeLaney. “It’s good to hear that Loxley’s doing their job.”
Police don’t know if Drain is responsible for the earlier break-in, but the investigation is ongoing. Along with the stolen property, investigators said Drain also had drugs on him.
“You know, a lot of times they steal these items, sell them, pawn them and use that for their drug money,” Phillips said.
Investigators are trying to see if Chad Drain can be linked to other theft cases in the county. Meanwhile, he’s being held in the Baldwin County Jail on multiple charges, including a no-bond hold on him out of Mobile County.
