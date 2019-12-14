The 2019 Heisman Trophy was awarded Saturday night to Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow beat out, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts of Okahoma and Chase Young also of Ohio State.
Burrow is the first LSU player to win the award since running back Billy Cannon in 1959, making him the second ever winner from the program, according to reports.
