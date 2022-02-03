GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A Lucedale man is facing a second-degree murder charge after authorities say he killed his 80-year-old father.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a possible death at a residence in the 100 block of Quail Run Road in the Twin Creek community of George County, Miss., and found Henry Cornelius Edwards dead in a vehicle outside the home.

According to investigators, the elder man died from injuries suffered during a fight with his son, 40-year-old Henry Kevin Edwards.

The younger Edwards was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.