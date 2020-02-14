GEORGE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 44-year-old Lucedale man is locked up on a murder charge, accused of killing a woman in George County, according to authorities.
Justin George Johnson is being held on the charge at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.
Authorities say that at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the George County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible homicide at a residence in the 100 block of Childress Road in the Central community of George County. Deputies responded to the area and, after a search of the property, located the remains of a deceased female.
Investigators were called to the scene, and during the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified and located at a separate residence, GCSO said. Johnson was taken into custody at a residence in the 1000 block of Old Highway 26.
The suspect was booked in on one charge of murder and is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court judge.
The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of family, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators say more arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
