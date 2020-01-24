Lulu's prepares to reopen after expanding allergen free kitchen

One Gulf Coast restaurant is gaining national attention.
Lulu’s in Gulf Shores just added a new allergy branch of their kitchen after their extensive allergy friendly menu took off.
Lulu’s says they started focusing on catering to those with food allergies nearly a decade ago, and have expanded gradually every year, now with a full allergen free menu, and a state-of-the-art allergen free kitchen they just wrapped up construction on.
Every allergy order is taken by a manager or supervisor, who then personally cooks and delivers the meal back to the table.
Lulu’s says this helps give peace of mind to people with life threatening allergies, many who have never been able to order at a restaurant their entire lives.
“Its been amazing feedback, and every year we’ve just grown and grown and grown, and to touch the lives of kids and adults who haven’t been able to feel comfortable, its been amazing,” said Gerald Tipton, Lulu’s President.
Lulu’s will reopen January 27, after they complete construction on the kitchen and routine maintenance.
