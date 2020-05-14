LuLu's re-opens to tourists, locals

LuLu’s Gulf Shores re-opening their doors Thursday for the first time in months.
The restaurant shut down two months ago, closing even for take out and delivery orders while beaches were closed.
They are re-open beginning Thursday, deep cleaning their whole restaurant, distancing tables, taking temperatures from all employees before they clock in, and re-making nearly everything they serve from scratch.
They say they chose to take their time re-opening to make sure everything was done right and as safely as possible.
“We’re taking extra precaution, we’re sanitizing, we’ve got people assigned to just do that during the shift. We’re trying to keep the guests safe and give them that LuLu’s experience,” Gerald Tipton, LuLu’s President.
Tipton says they chose to close down completely to keep employees as safe as possible, and are welcoming employees and guests back with open arms.
