A Gulf Shores man charged with indecent exposure in Foley has bonded out of jail. Foley Police said 66-year-old John Joseph Robertson pleasured himself while driving a customer in his Lyft, ride-sharing vehicle. The alleged victim called police after she was dropped off, but not before getting video with her cell phone.
Foley Police said Robertson has been removed from Lyft services by the company. They also said he has denied the allegations against him.
Nineteen-year-old Rachel Ann Piazza called for a ride Tuesday morning. She said John Robertson picked up her and her infant son. During the ride, she said Robertson began acting strangely.
“After a few minutes, I noticed him. He kept looking at me in the rear-view mirror,” Piazza recalled. “He did it like three or four times and then I like glanced at my phone and I noticed his hand moving over the console.”
She took out her phone and videoed what she said was Robertson pleasuring himself. A still image from that video showed Piazza’s point of view. Based on what she saw, she said he was sexually gratifying himself. As soon as they arrived at her location, she quickly grabbed her son’s car seat.
“I was taking him across the seat, and I glanced down and saw his genitals, so I knew I wasn’t overreacting or anything like that,” Piazza said.
Police arrested Robertson the next day, after seeing the video. He’s since been released on $500 bond. Investigators are asking anyone else who has experienced a similar situation to give them a call.
“The concern is always that they escalate to more lewd acts than just what’s being reported,” explained Lt. Kevin Carnley with Foley Police. “In this case, it’s surprisingly concerning when people that do things like this in front of other folks.”
Police said John Robertson has no known criminal history in Alabama. His case is set for an arraignment on January 7, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.