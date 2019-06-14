Magic Mansion opens its doors at OWA

It’s a big day at OWA as they opened the doors to their newest ride.
Dozens lined up to ride Mystic Mansion this morning, the park’s newest ride, which takes guests on a journey through a spooky manor armed with phantom blasters to help take down the evil ghost Boocifer.
The ride is a little spooky, but family friendly and packed with fun characters and competition, as riders shoot targets inside to get the highest score.
FOX 10 News was one of the first to ride the ride, along with contest winners and Magic Moments kids and families, a wish granting group for children with life threatening and chronic illnesses here in Alabama.
Magic Moments’ Christopher Kula and his parents were some of the first to brave the haunted mansion.
“We’re just excited to ride on the rides and just enjoy the day, in the summer out of school. It is cool, to be the first ones to ride on a brand new ride," said Janice Kula, Christopher's mother."
OWA says this ride offers something a little different than any other at their park, including a break from the Alabama summer heat.
You can stop by and ride Mystic Mansion anytime during normal park hours, which are 11 am to 9 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.