MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police arresting a man overnight and charged him with murder.
Police say Jason Coley shot and killed his girlfriend, Selwonda Pugh, around 10 p.m. Monday night on Magnolia Road.
Officials say Pugh was rushed to the hospital where she died.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, the 40-year-old woman was shot three times in the abdomen.
Cooley was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
