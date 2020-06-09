GAUTIER, Miss. (WALA) -- A major accident early Tuesday morning in Gautier left a portion of westbound Interstate 10 closed.
Reports indicate I-10 being blocked from Highway 13 to Gautier-Vancleave Road.
The view from a Mississippi Department of Transportation camera appears to show a large vehicle off the bridge and in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.