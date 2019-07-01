Two airlifted from scene after crash on I-10 westbound near Wilcox Road

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Interstate 10 westbound was closed Monday afternoon near the Wilcox Road exit in Baldwin County following a major crash.
Alabama State Troopers said an SUV and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident.
Sources tell FOX10 News that the SUV flipped over and caught on fire. A passerby used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out and pulled the driver and a passenger out of the burning car.
Two people were airlifted from the scene and taken to local hospitals. FOX10 News will update this story as more details are learned.
