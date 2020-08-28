DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Traffic is blocked as of 10 a.m. Friday due to a major crash on Interstate 10 in Daphne.
This is in the wesbound lanes near Daphne Exit 35.
The Daphne Police Department tells FOX10 News several people have been transported from the scene by air ambulance.
A camper trailer is overturned on the highway, and a van also crashed, police said.
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to seek alternate routes.
