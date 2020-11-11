MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is on the scene late Wednesday morning of a major crash on Government Street near the Loop.
FOX10 News was told at the scene that the crash occurred after two men stole cases of beer from a convenience store and a store worker tried to stop them by jumping onto the getaway car.
They ended up wrecking and hit a car that flipped upside down and a pickup truck.
There were two children in one of the vehicles involved, and one appeared to be a baby.
At least one person appeared to be arrested on the scene.
This happened on Government Street adjacent to Memorial Park.
The store worker was injured, and at least two other people were transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.