MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several lanes are blocked on Moffett Road following a major crash.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes in front of Oak Ridge Apartments just west of the intersection with Wolf Ridge Road.
At least three vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Firefighters said there are serious injuries and two people were trapped in the wreckage, but they have not released details about the conditions of anyone involved.
The eastbound lanes are blocked as crews work to remove the victims from the car. Expect delays in the area as eastbound traffic is being diverted into the left lane of the westbound lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.