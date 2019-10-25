Due to the threat of severe weather, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of South Alabama originally scheduled for Saturday, October 26 at Bienville Square has been canceled.
Officials said, "it is in the best interest of our walkers to cancel due to severe weather prediction for the morning."
