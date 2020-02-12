There are some powerful proposals our lawmakers are discussing in Montgomery to try to keep you safe.
The aim: keep career criminals behind bars.
You have heard many times about criminals arrested and convicted, and then get out of jail and go back on the streets.
Members of law enforcement say they're tired of it, and they're working with legislators to pass new laws.
One bill debated Wednesday by the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee would require electronic monitoring for anyone released on bail after being accused of a violent crime.
And the state would have to cover the cost.
When asked what he thought about the bill, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said, "Absolutely agree with it. You time and time again see these violent offenders that re-offend and this is one way to make sure they comply with the, you know, conditions of release in order to protect the public until we get them to trial."
In fact, Barber said you might think most people arrested for violent crime have to wear ankle monitors, but, he said, "Most cases are not mandatory requirement of electronic monitoring of violent offenders, which is why you see this bill going forward."
Barber also spoke about the importance of a bill adding police officers to the hate crime list and enhancing sentencing for those convicted of targeting a police officer only because he or she is a police officer.
Wednesday, in Montgomery, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste joined Alabama State Attorney General Steve Marshall and other lawmakers talking about the seven law enforcement officers from around the state killed in the last 13 months.
Marshall said it's the most deaths of law enforcement officers ever killed in this short time span.
He said, "If you take the life of a law enforcement officer in Alabama, you will likely have forfeited your life as well. Understand that the penalty for killing a law enforcement officer in this state includes death."
Barber said he'd actually like to see the hate crime bill made even tougher.
He said, "There's certainly situations where people are advocating the slaying of police officers. In those situations, I believe the criminal conspiracy to commit murder ought to be the proper charge on that, and we ought to be able to pick them up before officers are killed."
Barber said he and other law enforcement officers are going to work with legislators to try to get that provision.
