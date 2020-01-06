Making your new year's resolutions a lifestyle

Whether you’re just starting your new year resolutions, or are already giving up, its not too late to get healthy no matter the time of year and begin again.
FOX10 News got some tips from Baldwin County personal trainer Zach Day this morning.
Day says while resolutions are a good start, its always a good time to start some healthy habits that will eventually become a lifestyle.
He says you don’t have to cut out whole food groups to eat healthier.
Just make sure to incorporate more green in your diet, and feel free to get creative.
While exercise can seem intimidating to many, Day says just focus on moving your body everyday.
“You’ll create habit, and habit becomes your lifestyle. You want to change your lifestyle, you want to get out of your old routine, break that up. Get some healthy food in and move, that’s the most important things," said Day.
Day says being more active can meet hitting the gym, or just going for a walk and building up from there.
