As the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) in Malbis nears completion, the worst is yet to come for drivers. That’s because the entire I-10 / 181 interchange will be shut down from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28 through 5:00 a.m. July 1, 2020. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit the Interstate or cross over it on Highway 181.
On average, the Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT) said more than 58,000 vehicles use the interchange daily. That means beginning Sunday night, that’s how many drivers will have to find another way to go around.
“The important thing to remember is the businesses along 181 are going to remain open,” said ALDOT spokesperson, Katelyn Turner.
To access those business, drivers will have to do the same thing commuters to Mobile will have to do. ALDOT suggests those who live on the north side of I-10 use Highway 31 to Highway 90/98 and cross over I-10 into Daphne or continue to Mobile. Those on the south side of the Intestate should use Highway 90 the same way. This will also present challenges. Highway 31 is currently under construction. It is only two lanes with a posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.
“On the detour routes, there’s not going to be any lane closures from any of the construction,” Turners said. “There might be some construction going on but there’s not going to be anything that’s going to have additional impacts to traffic.”
Those who drive the route to work every day are concerned about what impact even this two-day closure could have.
“Real difficult for these people that live over here and the business owners. You know, you’ve got all these car dealerships. You’ve got Sam’s. You’ve got Lowe’s. It’s going to hurt them,” said fireworks store owner, Roy Odom.
Road crews will be putting the finishing touches on the DDI during the closure, working on signaling, temporary striping and guardrails that can’t be done under a traffic load. Once it reopens, drivers will be operating under the DDI’s signature flow pattern which crisscrosses north and south-bound traffic as it crosses I-10.
“Motorists can still expect crews to be in the area after the interchange opens and some lane closures as they finish the work for the DDI, but it’s work that just can’t be done in that small window of time,” Turner explained.
The schedule for the closure is dependent on the weather cooperating. This is the first DDI in the state of Alabama. The goal is to cut back on the number of accidents there and make traffic flow smoother.
